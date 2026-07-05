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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Man sustains serious facial injuries during Derry altercation

A man has sustained serious injuries following an altercation in Derry on Friday night.

Police received a report of an incident in the Strand Road area at around 7.35pm, and when they arrived on scene, those involved were no longer there.

They have since made contact with one man who sustained serious facial injuries during the incident.

The PSNI say they are keen to speak with some members of the public who intervened at the time of the altercation and are appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or who has any information which may assist with enquiries to contact them on 101.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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