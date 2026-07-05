Traffic information issued ahead of Conwal Graveyard Remembrance Service

Traffic information has been issued ahead of the Conwal Graveyard Remembrance Service, which will take place at 4pm this afternoon.

Gardaí are asking motorists to comply with all requests and directions from them.

Diversions are available via Newmills Bridge, Rockhill Road, Bomany (BOMB-INNY) and Oldtown and vice versa are available for through traffic.

Parking will be available in the field directly opposite the graveyard and priority will be given to vehicles exiting this parking area.

Parking will also be available at O’Donnell Park GAA grounds and Gardaí request that all able-bodied persons attending park up and walk to the graveyard.

Graveyard carpark and spaces on the Main Road along the wall outside will be reserved for disabled and car-bound elderly attendees.

Those wishing to use this parking are advised to arrive early.

Gardaí say it is essential that anyone attending complies with the ‘No Parking’ cones and does not park on the footpath approach to the graveyard to keep it safe for those who have walked out.

They added that all gateways must be kept clear in case an ambulance requires access and are asking motorists to ensure all items of value are left at home or secured inside the car boot.