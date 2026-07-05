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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Young man killed in Inishowen collision named as Aaron Friel

The young man who was killed in a road traffic collision in Inishowen yesterday has been named.

Aaron Friel, from Buncrana, was killed when the car he was travelling in collided with another at Kinnego Cross shortly before 9.10pm.

Three other people are being treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Buncrana Golf Club paid tribute to Aaron, who was a member, saying there was a ‘deep numbness and despair in the air’ at the club today.

An obituary notice has confirmed funeral arrangements will be confirmed later.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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