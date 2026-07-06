The Greg Hughes Show | Monday | 06/07/2026

Today we address a profound tragedy on Inishowen’s roads, high-profile media justice reactions, navigating the medical cross-border system, and cultural upgrades in the county.
Inside Today’s Episode:
🗞️ The Morning Press: We kick off the program with our thorough review of the front pages, tracking the leading local and national headlines breaking this morning.
⚖️ NUJ Reacts to Journalist Murder Trial Verdict: Seamus Dooley of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) joins the show to share the union’s strong reaction following the not-guilty verdicts handed down in the trial of three men accused of a high-profile journalist’s murder, addressing what this outcome means for press freedom and justice.
💔 Tragic Inishowen Collision Appeal: Inspector Jonathan Sweeney makes an urgent, solemn appeal for information following the devastating weekend collision at Kinnego Cross, Ballymagan, which claimed the life of 21-year-old Aaron Friel from Buncrana and left three other young people injured. Gardaí are urging any witnesses or those with dashcam footage to step forward.
🌍 Beating the HSE Waiting Lists Abroad: Louise Flanagan from Letterkenny Babies joins Greg to share her firsthand experience of bypassing long HSE waiting lists by utilizing cross-border health schemes to receive essential medical treatment abroad, offering vital advice for local parents facing similar healthcare delays.
🚽 The Reality of Hidden Urgency: Ahead of an important awareness day this Thursday, Maria Crowe from No Wait Cards Ireland speaks to us about the daily struggles faced by individuals living with hidden disabilities and medical conditions that require immediate, urgent access to toilet facilities.
🎒 Parent & Toddler Parking Abuse: Local listener Wendy takes to the airwaves to express her deep frustration over the blatant misuse of dedicated Parent and Toddler parking spaces by motorists without children. She calls for stricter supermarket and local authority enforcement to protect these essential bays.
🎭 An Grianán Theatre Expands: Patricia McBride, Director of An Grianán Theatre, joins the studio to celebrate the official opening of a brand-new, revamped studio space at the Letterkenny facility, discussing how this modern creative hub will benefit local performing artists and youth theater.
🏆 The DL Debate Preview: GAA pundit Brendan Devenney stops by to preview this evening’s DL Debate podcast, reflecting on a stellar and uplifting weekend win for the Donegal Ladies’ football team.
🎤 The Big MSG Wedding: Our very own newsroom ‘Swiftie’, Katie Gillen, wraps up the show with all the glamorous, viral details surrounding the massive, star-studded wedding that has taken over New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden.
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