The Greg Hughes Show | Tuesday | 07/07/2026

Today we cover a powerful vow for justice following a shocking courtroom verdict, an inspirational academic milestone, emerging global regulations for farming, and the latest local safety updates.
Inside Today’s Episode:
🗞️ The Morning Press: We kick off the program with our thorough review of the front pages, looking at everything from Donald Trump’s high-profile World Cup intervention to mounting calls for tighter e-scooter safety regulations.
⚖️ No Stone Unturned for Lyra McKee: Following the shocking not-guilty verdicts handed down to three men accused of the 2019 murder of journalist Lyra McKee, her sister, Nichola McKee Corner, joins Greg. In a deeply moving interview, she reaffirms the family’s fierce determination, vowing that “no stone will be left unturned” in their unrelenting pursuit of justice and accountability.
🎓 Alternative Paths to Success: In an inspiring segment for students, Lucy Sheridan joins the studio to share her remarkable journey. Having left school at just 16 years old, she recently achieved a Master’s degree, delivering a powerful message that there are always alternative, non-traditional routes to reaching your career and educational goals.
🚽 The Reality of ‘No Wait’ Access: Local listener Danny weighs in on the No Wait Cards initiative. He bravely shares his personal experiences navigating the daily challenges of incontinence, recalling a striking contrast from a trip to Rhodes back in the 1980s, where standardized, urgent public toilet access for those in medical need was already seamlessly ahead of its time.
🌦️ Shades of Red on the Weather Map: Met Éireann meteorologist Joanna Donnelly joins Greg to look ahead to a highly anticipated warm spell arriving in the coming days. She also addresses the evolution of modern weather warnings, discussing the science and intent behind the deeper shades of red now being deployed on extreme meteorological maps.
🚨 Community Garda Information: Garda Shane Sweeney delivers this week’s essential frontline brief, catching us up on regional crime trends, road safety reminders ahead of the good weather, and active local witness appeals.
🔥 Killybegs Fire Fundraiser Update: We bring you an heartening update on the community fundraising campaign for the local family who tragically lost everything they owned in a devastating house fire in Killybegs last month, highlighting the incredible generosity of the Donegal public.
🚜 Paid Leave for Farmers? Dennis Drennan, President of the ICMSA, joins the show to break down controversial new EU proposals that aim to mandate paid holidays and statutory sick leave for farmers, weighing the benefits of social protections against the immense practical challenges of managing independent agricultural holdings.
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