The Score – 09/07/26

This week on The Score…

We cross over to Kevin McLaughlin for live updates from Derry City’s Europa League R1 Qualifier with CSKA Sofia in Bulgaria and former Harps captain Joe Boyle takes a look at the current lay of the land in the League Of Ireland.

Plus, we hear from Joe Coll about the upcoming 5-a-side football tournament on Inishbofin this weekend and speak to Gavin Carlin who is once again bringing academy players from the USA to the Foyle Cup in Derry…