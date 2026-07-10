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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

An Post launch last-minute appeal for businesses to save Annagry Post Office

An Post has launched a last-minute appeal for potential business partners to step forward to save the post office service in Annagry.

The current Annagry Postmaster is due to retire from the business on July 31st and An Post has been working hard to find a contractor who is willing to take on the provision of post office services there.

If no contractor is found, the post office will have to close and An Post says they will have to transfer DSP payment customers to Dungloe, which 11.5km away.

An Post says they have advertised the vacant contract and canvassed locally but to no avail.

However, they say they will not give up hope and remain open to expressions of interest, even at this late stage.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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