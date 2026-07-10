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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Blaney proposes solution to the impasse over development on the N56

A Donegal senator has told the Seanad there is a formula which can be used to facilitate safe development on the N56.

During a debate on the National Planning Strategy, Senator Niall Blaney said he believes many national secondary routes have lower daily traffic figures than some of the busiest regional routes, and he believes much of the N56 in Donegal falls under the category.

He says a formula could be reached whereby traffic on roads like the N56 is measured against regional routes, and where the figure are less, development is allowed……

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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