Cope calls for the creation of a full Ministry for the Marine

A Donegal TD says there needs to be a dedicated Minister for the Marine.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher, the Vice Chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Fisheries and Maritime Affairs says the recommendation is one of a number contained in a report on issues facing seafood, fisheries, aquaculture and processing sectors by Kieran Mulvey, which has just been published.

Deputy Gallagher says the report is an important one, but there are many issues which are not included, and they need to be addressed into the future as part of a wider reform process.

Central to that, he says, will be the Sea Fisheries Protection Authority, which he believes needs to be more accountable.………….

You can access Kieran Mulvey’s report HERE

Statement in full –

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher, Vice-Chairperson of the Oireachtas Committee on

Fisheries and Maritime Affairs and Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Fisheries, has given a

cautious but guarded welcome to the publication of the Mulvey Report into the issues

and concerns facing Ireland’s seafood, fisheries, aquaculture and processing sectors.

Deputy Gallagher said: “I commend the Minister of State for Fisheries and Maritime

Affairs, Timmy Dooley TD, for taking the initiative in commissioning this report and for

ensuring its publication on 8 July. The Mulvey Report should be regarded as an

important resource and a valuable contribution to the debate on the future of our fishing

industry.”

He stressed, however, that the report must be viewed as only the beginning of a much

wider reform process. “The publication of this report is an initial step on what must be a

long-term recovery strategy for Ireland’s fisheries, aquaculture and seafood processing

sectors. While it identifies a number of important issues requiring attention, it does not

fully reflect much of the evidence presented by stakeholders before the Oireachtas

Fisheries and Maritime Committee regarding their relationship with the Department and

its agencies.”

Deputy Gallagher noted that many public representatives, particularly those

representing coastal communities, have first-hand experience of the challenges facing

the sector and the frustrations surrounding decision-making and administration.

“Likewise, the report does not fully capture the realities experienced by many public

representatives or the concerns raised during recent appearances by the former

Executive Chairperson of the Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority before the Committee.

Not every reality can be reflected in a published report, but there are important lessons

that cannot be ignored.”

He added that, despite its limitations, the report highlights the urgent need for change.

“The strongest message emerging from the report, including its unwritten subtext, is the

overwhelming need for a new approach, a renewed focus and a genuine commitment to

driving the industry forward. The fact that such a report was required in the first place is

evidence that all is not well and that fisheries and maritime affairs require urgent

attention at policy and administrative levels.”

Deputy Gallagher said that future progress will ultimately depend on political leadership

and a willingness to implement meaningful reform.

“Whether it is the Programme for Government 2025, the Mulvey Report or the

forthcoming Berkery Report, everything will ultimately depend on political will. Reports

alone will not deliver the changes that are needed. What matters is the determination to

implement their recommendations and put in place a coherent strategy for recovery

and growth.

While the Mulvey Report has helpfully identified many of the issues, concerns and

structural challenges facing the fisheries, aquaculture and seafood processing sectors,

I now await the publication of the Berkery Report, which is expected shortly.

Importantly, that report must go beyond identifying problems and provide clear

recommendations on how these issues can be addressed, resolved and implemented

in practice. The industry has had enough reports outlining difficulties; what is now

required is a roadmap for action, delivery and recovery.”

Deputy Gallagher also called for consideration to be given to the re-establishment of a

standalone Department of the Marine.

“I would also welcome the establishment of a standalone Department of the Marine.

Given the unprecedented challenges facing our fisheries, aquaculture and seafood

sectors, there is a strong case for a dedicated Government department focused solely

on marine affairs.

This is not a new concept. In 1987, Charles Haughey established the Department of the

Marine, recognising the strategic importance of Ireland’s maritime resources and

coastal communities. I had the privilege of serving as Minister of State in that

Department alongside Minister Brendan Daly and witnessed first-hand the benefits of

having a dedicated focus on marine policy and development.

As we consider the recommendations of the Mulvey Report and await the publication of

the Berkery Report, the re-establishment of a standalone Department of the Marine

should form part of the wider discussion on the future governance and direction of

Ireland’s maritime sector.”

Concluding, Deputy Gallagher warned that continuing with the status quo is not an

option.

“For too long, one constant within the fisheries sector has been the lack of meaningful

change. That failure has brought many parts of the industry to a point of near extinction.

Reports, by their nature, can only provide a limited perspective. Everyone involved

understands that recovery will require a multifaceted approach, backed by urgency,

commitment and action. If we are serious about rebuilding our fishing communities and

safeguarding the future of the sector, that work must begin immediately.”

Ends.