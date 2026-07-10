Donegal to escape highest temperatures as yellow warning is issued

A status yellow alert for high temperatures comes into effect for 12 counties in the midlands and southeast from 1 this afternoon until 7am on Sunday.

Temperatures are due to go above 27 degrees and not fall below 15 degrees at night time, with the warm spell expected to last until next Thursday.

The Road Safety Authority are advising motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads, to reduce the risk of sun glare by wearing sunglasses and be aware of sun glare when travelling east this morning and west later in the day.

Donegal’s temperatures will remain several degrees lower today, but Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says other areas are entering heatwave territory………