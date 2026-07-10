Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Donegal to escape highest temperatures as yellow warning is issued

A status yellow alert for high temperatures comes into effect for 12 counties in the midlands and southeast from 1 this afternoon until 7am on Sunday.

Temperatures are due to go above 27 degrees and not fall below 15 degrees at night time, with the warm spell expected to last until next Thursday.

The Road Safety Authority are advising motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads, to reduce the risk of sun glare by wearing sunglasses and be aware of sun glare when travelling east this morning and west later in the day.

Donegal’s temperatures will remain several degrees lower today, but Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says other areas are entering heatwave territory………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

N56
News, Audio, Top Stories

Blaney proposes solution to the impasse over development on the N56

10 July 2026
Moygashel Bonfire
News

Moygashel bonfire lit overnight as police attempted to remove ‘hate display’

10 July 2026
Screenshot 2026-07-10 064253
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal to escape highest temperatures as yellow warning is issued

10 July 2026
donegal airport
News, Audio, Top Stories

Senator seeks to understand how to best use airports like Donegal

10 July 2026
Advertisement

Related News

N56
News, Audio, Top Stories

Blaney proposes solution to the impasse over development on the N56

10 July 2026
Moygashel Bonfire
News

Moygashel bonfire lit overnight as police attempted to remove ‘hate display’

10 July 2026
Screenshot 2026-07-10 064253
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal to escape highest temperatures as yellow warning is issued

10 July 2026
donegal airport
News, Audio, Top Stories

Senator seeks to understand how to best use airports like Donegal

10 July 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police issue traffic advice ahead of weekend parades

10 July 2026
Lisfannon beach
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr Beard stresses need to keep Inishowen beaches clean

10 July 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube