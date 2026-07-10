Finn Harps slump to bottom of First Division after defeat to Treaty

Finn Harps have been beaten 1-0 by Treaty United in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Finn Park this evening.

A Colin Conroy effort on 35 minutes was the only goal of the game.

Shaunie Bradley was sent off in injury time for Kevin McHugh’s side, who now sit bottom of the league.

Diarmaid Doherty was live at full time for Highland Radio Sport…

In other games, leaders Cork were beaten 4-3 by Longford Town in a thriller at Turner’s Cross, Bray hammered UCD 6-0, Athlone beat Cobh 2-0 and it finished 2-2 between Wexford and Kerry.