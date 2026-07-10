Gardaí seeking public’s assistance in tracing whereabouts of 14-year-old missing from Burnfoot

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager missing from Donegal.

14-year-old Cody Reilly is reported missing from Burnfoot, Co. Donegal, since Friday, 19th June 2026.

He is described as being 5’ 4” tall, with a slim build, blue eyes and red hair.

It is believed Cody may be in the Drogheda or wider Co Louth area.

Gardaí say they are concerned for the teenager’s well-being and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.