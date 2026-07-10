Graffiti debate leads to raised voices in the Glenties MD chamber

A debate over graffiti led to heated exchanges at this morning’s meeting of the Glenties Municipal District.

Cllr Michael McClafferty called on all other councillors to jointly condemn the spray-painting of road signs across the district.

The proposal was opposed by Cllr Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig, who argued that graffiti can, in some circumstances, be a legitimate form of protest, citing the Free Derry Wall and the work of Banksy.

Councillor McClafferty responded that Donegal County Council cannot afford the ongoing cost of cleaning and replacing damaged signs.

The discussion escalated into raised voices, with allegations made over the historical condemnation of Mica stickers and references to possible solicitors’ letters.

The Cathaoirleach Anthony Molloy eventually called for order before the meeting moved on to the next item.