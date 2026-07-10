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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Moderate weather advisory issued for Donegal as hot spell set to continue into next week

Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory for Donegal, as a prolonged spell of very warm or hot weather is set to continue this weekend, lasting into next week.

Daytime maxima will widely exceed 25 degrees, with values reaching the high 20s and possibly 30 degrees in places, and the UV Index is expected to be high to very high.

Met Éireann has also warned of the possibility of thunderstorms developing on Wednesday and Thursday.

They also say people should be aware of the potential impacts, which include water safety issues, heat stress and dehydration, potential disruption to public transport, drought concerns  and wildfires and forest fires.

The alert came into effect at 2pm this afternoon, and will last until Friday July 17th at midnight.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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