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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Moygashel bonfire lit overnight as police attempted to remove ‘hate display’

Efforts by the PSNI to remove an offensive effigy from a loyalist bonfire have been frustrated in Co. Tyrone.

As officers moved in to secure the site, the bonfire was lit.

Police say their complex operation to remove a hate display from the loyalist bonfire in Moygashel was already at an advanced stage when the tall structure was lit.

They were attempting to remove an effigy of a mosque which was on top of the huge structure – which was set to be lit to mark July 12th commemorations.

However as police moved in – the bonfire was set alight.

The PSNI says had that not happened, it would have secured the site and removed the offensive material as evidence.

It says its investigation into ‘hate motivated crime’ is continuing.

A 56 year old man was arrested yesterday in connection with the Moygashel bonfire – he’s now been charged with incitement to hatred and is due in court later today.

Meanwhile, the Archbishops of Armagh have said the effigy of a Mosque placed on top of the Moygashel bonfire was grossly offensive.

In a joint statement, Anglican Archbishop John McDowell and Catholic Archbishop Eamon Martin, are urging people to express compassion to neighbours from other religions.

The two church leaders say the targeting of the Muslim community through crude symbols and threats of violence undermines Gospel principles of respect and compassion, as well as freedom of religion.

 

Pic from the ‘British Ulster’ Facebook page

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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