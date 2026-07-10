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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

O’Fearraigh repeats call for the provision of toilets at Muckish Railway Walk

 

A West Donegal councillor is renewing calls for public toilets to be installed at the Muckish Railway Walk.

John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh says he last raised the issue around Easter but has yet to see any progress.

He believes the popular walking route attracts significant numbers of visitors, but says the lack of basic facilities is letting the area down.

Councillor Ó Fearraigh says providing public toilets would greatly improve the experience for both locals and tourists using the trail, particularly given the level of investment on the amenity already ……..

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