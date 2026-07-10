Police issue traffic advice ahead of weekend parades

Police in Derry City and Strabane have issued a traffic advisory ahead of parades this weekend.

These are due to held across tonight, tomorrow night and Monday.

The main Twelfth celebrations will take place in Castlederg on Monday.

Events are due to get underway from around 8:30am, with the main parade leaving the Assembly Field off Strabane Road at 12:30pm.

It will travel through the town centre before reaching the Demonstration Field on Castlegore Road at around 2pm. The return parade is scheduled for 4:30pm.

Elsewhere, parades will also take place in Derry on Monday morning, with events beginning from 8:25am in the Waterside and from 8:30am in the city centre.

Police say traffic management measures, including diversions, will be in place throughout the day and are advising motorists to expect delays.

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(Full Advisory)

Traffic advisory ahead of Twelfth of July parades across Derry City & Strabane district

There are a number of parades taking place throughout the Derry City & Strabane District this weekend and next Monday, ahead of, and for the Twelfth of July.

These are to be held on Friday night, 10 July, Saturday night, 11 July and on Monday, 13 July.

The main West Tyrone demonstration is to be held in Castlederg on Monday, 13 July. In the town centre, in the morning, from around 8.30am onwards in Castlederg, there will be feeder parades. The main outward parade in Castlederg will start at 12:30pm from the Assembly Field located just off the Strabane Road.

The parade will make its way to the Demonstration Field on Castlegore Road for 2pm via Strabane Road, Upper Strabane Road, John Street, Main Street and onwards to the Demonstration Field on Castlegore Road. The return parade is at 4:30pm.

Police will be on duty to assist with traffic management. Traffic signage, including diversions will be in place from early on the 13 July in Castlederg for most of the day during the Castlederg demonstration, until it is over.

Feeder and return parades

On 13th July, a number of feeder and return parades are due to take place throughout the city and District, including in Castlederg, Artigarvan, Donemana, Strabane, Claudy, in The Waterside and city-side area. These are from early in the morning until late evening.

Some of the parades to be aware of on 13th July, in the city, include:

Outward parade: 8.25am: In the Waterside, parade participants will leave from The Fountain onto Kennedy Street, Hawkin Street, towards The Diamond, along Craigavon Bridge towards Spencer Road, Clooney Terrace, Glendermott Road, Bonds Street, for dispersal on May Street at 10am. The return parade is from 5:30pm/6pm leaving from May Street towards Spencer Road, Craigavon Bridge, Carlisle Road, Ferryquay Street, The Diamond, Bishop Street Within, Palace Street, Society Street, London Street, Hawkin Street, Kennedy Street for dispersal in The Fountain no later than 7pm.

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Outward parade: From 8:30am, parade participants will leave from Bonds Street towards Spencer Road, Craigavon Bridge into The Diamond, moving off from Society Street onto Bishop Street and back towards Spencer Road over Craigavon Bridge for dispersal on May Street at 10am. For the return parade, participants will move off at approximately 5.30pm from May Street towards Clooney Terrace. Some participants will disperse on Bonds Street while the remaining band members will continue along Clooney Terrace onto Spencer Road, Craigavon Bridge, towards Palace Street and dispersing on Society Street no later than 6.30pm.

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If not attending the parades this year, please be aware of the potential for delays, if possible, find an alternative route.

Traffic signage will be in place, with diversions signposted. Officers will be deployed to assist with any traffic issues that arise, and accommodate the flow of traffic.