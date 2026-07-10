Senator seeks to understand how to best use airports like Donegal

During a Seanad debate on the passenger cap at Dublin Airport one member raised an amendment to ask how to best use the regional airport.

Senator Aubrey McCarthy mentioned great infrastructure at regional airports including Donegal which isn’t being used while ‘Dublin is bursting at the seams’.

He highlighted the potential benefits of investing in the regional airports not just to the airport itself but the local economy.

Senator McCarthy said families shouldn’t be forced to go so far to use an airport: