The Greg Hughes Podcast | Ep 28: Guiding Light: Colin and Ethne Bell on 2,500 Repatriations with the Kevin Bell Trust

In June 2013, 26-year-old Newry native Kevin Bell tragically lost his life in New York. The overwhelming community response that followed raised far more than was needed to bring him home. Faced with profound personal grief, his parents, Ethne and Colin Bell, made a decision that would change Irish society: they used the surplus funds to help another grieving family.

That single act of kindness birthed the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust (KBRT).

This week, Greg is joined by Colin and Ethne to discuss their incredible 13-year journey operating a 24/7 lifeline for families facing the nightmare of a sudden death overseas. They open up about how the trust was guided by Kevin’s memory, the emotional toll of their work, and their recent milestone decision to hand daily operations over to a dedicated team so they can finally take some well-deserved time for themselves.

To date, the trust has stepped into the breach during the darkest hours of grief to bring over 2,500 loved ones home to the island of Ireland.

Topics discussed in this episode:

Remembering Kevin Bell and the New York fundraising drive that started it all.

Navigating the complex logistics and bureaucracy of global repatriation.

The hand of Kevin: How chance encounters and timing guided the charity’s growth.

The reality of running a 24/7 emergency service and its dramatic impact on their lives.

Stepping back: Putting full-time staff in place to protect the future of the trust and reclaim personal time.

Reaching the milestone of 2,500 repatriations and Kevin’s enduring legacy.

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