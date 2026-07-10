The Greg Hughes Show | Friday | 10/07/26

Today we address controversial displays on Northern bonfires, Sinn Féin’s track record in government, the future of household energy supports amidst global oil market uncertainty, and a massive weekend of All-Ireland football action.
Inside Today’s Episode:
💬 The Friday Panel: Sinn Féin Deputy Pearse Doherty, Fianna Fáil Senator Niall Blaney, and Community Campaigner Katy Tyrrell McCafferty join Greg in-studio for a lively debate on the week’s sharpest political topics:
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Bonfire Effigies & Sectarianism: The panel reacts to the recurring, controversial placement of political and cultural effigies on July 11th bonfires in Northern Ireland, debating what needs to be done to tackle sectarian displays.
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Sinn Féin’s Northern Record: Ahead of upcoming electoral tests, our guests clash over Sinn Féin’s performance and governing track record inside the power-sharing executive at Stormont.
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The Fuel Subsidy Dilemma: With Middle East volatility threatening global energy prices, the panel debates whether the government must retain crucial domestic fuel subsidies to shield struggling consumers from a renewed cost-of-living shock.
🎙️ The Greg Hughes Podcast: Greg previews this week’s deeply moving long-form podcast episode (available to stream now) featuring Eithne and Colin Bell, founders of the extraordinary Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust. They discuss their enduring legacy of helping hundreds of grieving Irish families bring their loved ones home.
⚖️ Legal Advice with Seamus Gunn: Regular legal expert Seamus Gunn of Principal Solicitors returns to the studio to answer listener-submitted queries, offering his definitive guidance on property rights, probate, and regional legal disputes.
🏆 All-Ireland Semi-Final Preview: GAA analyst Brendan Devenney stops by to look ahead to a massive weekend of action at Croke Park, breaking down the tactics, matchups, and predictions for the high-stakes All-Ireland Football Semi-Finals.
🎧 Listen to the full episode and stay ahead of the local news:
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