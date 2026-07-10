Water supply to return to Brae Road area following issue at the Burnfoot River pumping station

Water supply is expected to return to customers in the Brae Road area this afternoon.

Uisce Éireann confirmed that pumps at the Burnfoot River station tripped earlier today, affecting supply.

They say the issue was quickly identified and resolved by operational staff, who successfully reset the pumps, with water expected to return shortly.

Uisce Éireann have apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused and thanked the local community for their patience and understanding while the issue was resolved.