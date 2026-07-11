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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Buncrana Gardaí issue safety advice after moped and quad seized in Culdaff

Not a photo of the vehicles in question

Gardaí in Donegal have issued safety advice after the seizure of a moped and a quad this week.

Buncrana Gardaí seized the vehicles from a group of youths on Wednesday evening at Bunagee Pier in Culdaff.

The owners must now apply to the District Court for the vehicle to be released.

Gardaí say petrol-powered mopeds are treated the same as motorcycles and to ride one legally, you must be 16, while quads are powerful and have the potential to seriously injure someone.

They added that parents must speak to their children in relation to the dangers associated with the vehicles and the laws surrounding their use.

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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