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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Donegal SATU saw an 11.5% increase in attendees last year

Four out of the country’s six Sexual Assault Treatment Units saw a significant increase in patients last year.

HSE figures released yesterday show a five per cent overall increase in attendees to units, with Dublin’s Rotunda seeing the biggest increase – up 12.5%. The Donegal unit in Letterkenny saw 143 people attend, an increase of 11.5%.

A further 35 telephone calls seeking advice were processed.

National Clinical Lead for S-A-T-U Services, Professor Maeve Eogan, says it’s an important service with` commitments to further develop capacity to treat survivors…………..

You can read the full report HERE

 

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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