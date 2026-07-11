‘Immediate action needed to address defective concrete homeowners’ concerns amidst administrative delays’ – Deputy Ward

A Donegal Deputy says immediate action is required to address defective concrete homeowners’ concerns regarding ongoing administrative delays between the housing agency and Government departments.

Deputy Charles Ward says the release of a new national standard should have included a robust implementation plan to prevent homeowners from being left in limbo.

He added that he continues to engage directly with Ministers, officials and the Housing Agency, in the hopes of finding practical solutions and ensure fair treatment of all affected homeowners.

The 100% Redress Party TD says it is unacceptable that homeowners continue to suffer the consequences of the delays: