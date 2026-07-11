Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

‘Immediate action needed to address defective concrete homeowners’ concerns amidst administrative delays’ – Deputy Ward

A Donegal Deputy says immediate action is required to address defective concrete homeowners’ concerns regarding ongoing administrative delays between the housing agency and Government departments.

Deputy Charles Ward says the release of a new national standard should have included a robust implementation plan to prevent homeowners from being left in limbo.

He added that he continues to engage directly with Ministers, officials and the Housing Agency, in the hopes of finding practical solutions and ensure fair treatment of all affected homeowners.

The 100% Redress Party TD says it is unacceptable that homeowners continue to suffer the consequences of the delays:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

pearse ard fheis
News, Top Stories

Deputy Pearse Doherty warns of scam account claiming to be him

11 July 2026
tv
News, Audio

Confusion over who has to pay a TV licence following hearing of the Oireachtas Communications Committee

11 July 2026
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Person hospitalised following early-morning arson attack in Derry

11 July 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police in Tyrone seeking information after petrol bomb was thrown at a house

11 July 2026
Advertisement

Related News

pearse ard fheis
News, Top Stories

Deputy Pearse Doherty warns of scam account claiming to be him

11 July 2026
tv
News, Audio

Confusion over who has to pay a TV licence following hearing of the Oireachtas Communications Committee

11 July 2026
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Person hospitalised following early-morning arson attack in Derry

11 July 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police in Tyrone seeking information after petrol bomb was thrown at a house

11 July 2026
knotweed
News, Audio, Top Stories

Glenties resident raises concerns over the presence of Japanese knotweed at their property

11 July 2026
DCB MICA DEFECTIVE COMCRETE (2)
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Immediate action needed to address defective concrete homeowners’ concerns amidst administrative delays’ – Deputy Ward

11 July 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube