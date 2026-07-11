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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Over €1.1 million allocated to Summer Respite Initiative services in the West and North West

HSE West and North West Disability have welcomed the announcement of funding of over €1.1 million for 106 projects.

The investment is included in the Summer Respite Initiative for adults and children with disabilities.

48 of these projects are for adults, while 58 are for children and are designed to enhance the availability, diversity, and accessibility of respite supports across Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Mayo, Roscommon and Galway.

The HSE says that, by strengthening the capacity of local communities and service providers, this initiative supports a more inclusive model of care, enabling individuals and families engaged with their services to access flexible supports closer to home, while ensuring that services are delivered in a manner that is respectful, empowering, and responsive to individual circumstances.

The Summer Respite Initiatives support a wide range of funded activities, ensuring an innovative and holistic approach to respite provision, which include:

  • Sport and physical activity
  • Performing and creative arts
  • Health and wellbeing programmes
  • Outdoor and environmental education
  • Science, technology, and learning initiatives
  • Music and cultural engagement.

In addition to the Summer Respite initiatives, the HSE says they are also supporting more than 60 long-term respite projects through core funding.

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