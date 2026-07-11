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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Person hospitalised following early-morning arson attack in Derry

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following an early-morning arson attack in Limavady.

At approximately 1.30am this morning, police received a report of a fire at a block of flats in the Glenview Drive area.

Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the blaze, which is believed to have been started deliberately, after an object was thrown through the window of an unoccupied flat.

One person was taken onward to hospital for treatment to smoke inhalation.

Enquiries are ongoing to determine a motive, who was involved, and the circumstances of what happened.

Anyone with information or footage that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact detectives using the witness appeal form at https://reporting.psni.police.uk/appeals quoting 114 11/07/26 or call them on 10.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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