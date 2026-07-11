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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Police in Tyrone seeking information after petrol bomb was thrown at a house

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of a petrol bomb in Tyrone in the early hours of this morning.

Shortly after 3.30am, it was reported that two petrol bombs were thrown at a house in the Pinebank Gardens area of Coalisland and officers and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

The occupant of the property managed to extinguish the fire, and there were no reports of any injuries; however, Police say this was a reckless attack, and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident.

They are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or who might have any information which might assist, to contact detectives using our witness appeal form at https://reporting.psni.police.uk/appeals quoting 245 of 11/07/26 or call us on 101.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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