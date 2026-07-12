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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Cricket: North-West Premier League Results – Sat 11/07/26

It was a busy day of cricket in the North-West Premier League yesterday.

In Section 1, Bready cruised to a 184-run victory over Strabane after posting 246 before bowling Strabane out for just 62.

Fox Lodge defeated Brigade by seven wickets, chasing down 138 with three wickets down.

Newbuildings were convincing 157-run winners over St Johnston, scoring 365 for 7 before dismissing St Johnston for 208.

Donemana also enjoyed a comfortable afternoon, beating Coleraine by 117 runs after making 203 and then bowling Coleraine out for 86.

In Section 2, Eglinton produced the standout performance of the day, amassing 467 for 7 before defeating Burndennett by a massive 291 runs.

Glendermott eased to a nine-wicket win over Letterkenny, reaching 125 for 1 in reply to Letterkenny’s 124.

Ballyspallen claimed a 106-run victory over Ardmore after posting 290 for 6, while Bonds Glen edged out Killyclooney by two wickets, finishing on 185 for 8 in reply to Killyclooney’s 184.

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