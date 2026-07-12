Donegal County Council announces recipients of Donegal Culture and Creativity Project Awards

Donegal County Council has announced the recipients of the 2026 Donegal Culture and Creativity Project Awards.

The annual awards, are delivered by the Council’s Culture & Creativity Team as part of the Creative Communities Programme, provide funding of €2,000 per project to support innovative, community‑focused cultural activity.

The programme is funded by Creative Ireland in partnership with the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport.

In 2026, a total of 25 projects have been selected following an open call that attracted 79 applications, reflecting strong countywide interest in creative engagement and collaboration.

The successful projects represent a broad geographic spread, with initiatives taking place across Inishowen, Fanad, West and South Donegal, the Letterkenny area, Gaeltacht communities and the islands, ensuring that support reaches urban, rural and coastal communities alike.

All funded initiatives place community engagement at their core, fostering collaboration between local groups and artists, heritage practitioners, creatives and cultural professionals.

Further details on the 2026 Culture and Creativity Project Award recipients are available on the Donegal County Council website at www.donegalculture.ie.