Donegal native Georgie Kelly on his journey to professional football and life at Carlisle United

Georgie Kelly has been plying his trade at Carlisle United since 2024 and is raring to go heading into another new National League season.

Kelly is coming off the back of a free-scoring season for Carlisle – netting 13 times in their attempts to get promoted into League 2 which fell just short.

The Donegal native came through the ranks at Derry City and gained huge experience playing for various clubs in the League Of Ireland before making the move across the water.

Georgie spoke to Highland’s Ciaran Cannon on Saturday Sport this evening…