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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Homes damaged by fire close to ‘Eleventh Night’ bonfire in County Antrim

A number of homes close to a 12th of July bonfire in County Antrim were damaged by fire last night.

45 firefighters were dispatched to battle the blaze at row of terraced houses at Knockleigh Walk in Greenisland, Carrickfergus, after the alarm was raised shortly after midnight.

Several houses, oil tanks and a shed were damaged, with some residents forced to evacuate from their homes.

An investigation is underway, but the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service says the most probable cause is thought to be accidental ignition due to embers from a nearby bonfire.

Meanwhile, traffic advisories have been issued for across Northern Ireland tomorrow, with 12 of July demonstrations and feeder parades taking place right across the region. The main demonstrations in Tyrone are in Castlederg and Cookstown, the main events in Derry are in Limavady and Kilrea.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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