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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

New High Temperature warning issued, with Donegal excluded once again

A new high temperature warning has been issued this afternoon, but once again, Donegal is not included.

The new warning covers 10 counties across the south, west and midlands, with Mayo the most northerly county included.

The status yellow high temperature warning is in effect from 1 o’clock this afternoon until 7 o’clock on Tuesday morning.

Glengariff in County Cork and Clonmel in south Tipperary were the hottest parts of the country yesterday – hitting 31 degrees.

It comes as Uisce Éireann urges people to conserve water due to low levels in treated reservoirs.

 

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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