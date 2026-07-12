Rockwell Kent exhibition opens at the County Museum

An exhibition marking 100 years since painter Rockwell Kent’s first visit to Ireland has opened in Donegal.

The American artist and adventurer was inspired by the county’s people and landscape after spending the summer of 1926 in the county.

The exhibition runs at the Donegal County Museum in Letterkenny until the end of August.

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Release in full –

Rockwell Kent, An American Artist in Donegal

A fascinating new exhibition has opened in Donegal County Museum entitled ‘Rockwell Kent, An

American Artist in Donegal’. 2026 marks the centenary of Kent’s visit to the remote valley of

Glenlough in south-west Donegal. He stayed there for the summer creating a series of artworks

which remain some of the most significant artistic responses to the Donegal landscape. Many of

these artworks are now in private collections outside of Ireland. The exhibition however includes

two of Kent’s Donegal artworks. Through text, images and objects, the exhibition explores his

extraordinary life and particularly the art created during his time spent in Donegal.

During the 1920s and 30s, Kent was among the most saleable artists in America. He travelled to

remote locations around the world to live and work among the locals. In 1926, Kent and his wife

Frances travelled to Ireland where he immersed himself in the life of the sheep farmers and

fishermen around Gleann Cholm Cille.

In the early 1950s at the height of the Cold War, Kent arranged with Dan Ward to buy Glenlough, but

the US State Department refused him a visa to travel due to their view of his political leanings. In a

landmark case, Kent fought his country for the Right to Travel, taking the case to the Supreme Court.

After winning his case in June 1958, he returned to Donegal on his final visit.

The exhibition forms part of the programme of the Earagail Arts Festival 2026 and will run

throughout July and August. Admission is free.

For further information contact Donegal County Museum, 074 9124613; email

museum@donegalcoco.ie or Find us on Facebook @Donegal County Museum and Instragram

@donegalmuseum