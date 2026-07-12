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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Taoiseach addresses National Day of Commemoration

The Taoiseach has addressed the National Day of Commemoration ceremony at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin.

The ceremony, on behalf of the people of Ireland, is to honour those who died in past conflicts and while serving on peacekeeping missions.

President Catherine Connolly, Tánaiste Simon Harris, Defence Minister Helen McEntee, Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan and Agriculture Minister Martin Heydon are among those in attendance.

Local commemorations are also taking place in Cork, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick, Sligo and Waterford.

Micheál Martin says those who died did so in the service of peace…………….

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