Three cars set alight in the Altnagelvin area of Derry

The PSNI is investigating two incidents of cars being set alight in the Altnagelvin area of Derry in the early hours of this morning.

Police say at approximately 3.45am, officers received a report that two vehicles had been set alight outside a residential property in the Ivy Mead area of the Waterside.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service was called, extinguished the fire. The occupants of the house were inside at the time of the incident, but there were no reports of any injuries.

A short time later, at around 4.10am, it was reported that a car had been set on fire outside a licensed premises in the Drum-a-hoe Road area.

Again, the fire and rescue service was called, and there were no reports of any injuries.

Police say their investigation to establish the circumstances of both incidents is ongoing, with a focus on the possibility that they may be linked.