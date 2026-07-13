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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Cars towed and fined for illegal parking at Big White Bay

Following disruption at Big White Bay in Shroove today due to vehicles obstructing access routes, it has been confirmed that enforcement action has been carried out by Gardaí.

Earlier today, it was confirmed that the 953 Local Link service from Letterkenny to Greencastle would no longer operate, with other services also unable to serve Shroove.

The disruption was caused by cars blocking the route and failing to adhere to new double yellow line parking restrictions.

Cathaoirleach of Inishowen Municipal District, Cllr Martin Farren, outlines the enforcement action that has taken place:

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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