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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

‘Dogs die in hot cars’ – Gardaí issue urgent heatwave appeal

As temperatures continue to soar across Donegal, Gardaí are reminding pet owners that dogs can die in hot cars.

With the warm spell set to continue into the week, owners are being warned never to leave a dog in a parked vehicle, even for a short time.

Gardaí say heat stroke can become fatal within as little as 15 minutes and temperatures inside a locked car can rise rapidly, even when it doesn’t feel excessively hot outside.

Heat stroke occurs when a dog can no longer regulate its body temperature, making it a potentially life-threatening emergency.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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