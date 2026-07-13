EU offers assistance in peace talks as oil prices surge once again

Oil prices have surged following strikes by the US and Iran over the weekend.

The US says it hit dozens of Iranian targets, deploying one-way attack sea drones for the first time.

The drones were deployed alongside fighter aircraft and naval vessels.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has targeted US bases in the Gulf in retaliation.

No commercial ships have passed through the Strait of Hormuz since last night, according to ship-tracking website Marine Traffic.

Kaja Kallas, Vice-President of the European Commission, says the EU is ready to contribute to the peaceful resolution of the US-Iran dispute……………