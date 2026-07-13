L-1212 to Glen village closing today due to resurfacing works

Donegal County Council says due to surfacing works, the L-1212 Derrisleigh Rd to Glen Village will be blocked today and tomorrow from 7.30am to 5pm.
Diversions will be in place via the N-56 Creeslough to Termon Road, and the L-1192 Lough Salt Road.
Donegal County Council says due to surfacing works, the L-1212 Derrisleigh Rd to Glen Village will be blocked today and tomorrow from 7.30am to 5pm.
Diversions will be in place via the N-56 Creeslough to Termon Road, and the L-1192 Lough Salt Road.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland