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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

McGowan hopeful of action on a Town Plan for Convoy

Concerns are again being raised regarding the density of social housing in Convoy.

Lifford Stranorlar MD Cathaoirleach Cllr Patrick McGowan was speaking after it was confirmed that another 30 houses are being developed there by a community housing association.

However, Cllr McGowan says it’s becoming increasingly clear that a town team or health check model is needed to assess the needs of the local community and ensure that the increased number of houses being built isn’t having a negative impact…

He’s hopeful a Town Plan will be delivered shortly…….

Meanwhile, officials have confirmed that land acquisition discussions are continuing regarding a number of sites in the Lifford Stranorlar MD, but gave no further details, saying that talks are at a sensitive stage.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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