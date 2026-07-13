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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Mental Health Commission opens six weeks consultation on the future of CAMHS

Children who have gone through the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service are being asked for their views on their experience.

The Mental Health Commission is seeking feedback on the first draft of standards and to identify key areas for further development.

It’s also urging parents to help shape new national standards through a six-week public consultation.

The CAMHS service in Donegal has been under the microscope in recent years amidst concern regarding understaffing and delays in accessing appointments.

Mental Health Commission Chief Executive John Farrelly has this advice on how people can have their say………..

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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