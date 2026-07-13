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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

New mural unveiled at the Donegal Railway Heritage Museum

A new mural has been unveiled at the Donegal Railway Heritage Museum.

The artwork depicts a busy scene at Donegal Station around 1950 at the corner of New Row in Donegal Town.

It is based on illustrations by Charles Rycraft, originally commissioned by An Post for a series of postage stamps in the 1990s.

The mural was painted by Convoy-based artist Marty McDaid, who has previously completed railway-themed murals in Convoy and Castlefinn.

Museum manager Marty Gilroy says he hopes the mural will attract more visitors to the museum over the summer months:

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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