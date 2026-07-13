New mural unveiled at the Donegal Railway Heritage Museum

A new mural has been unveiled at the Donegal Railway Heritage Museum.

The artwork depicts a busy scene at Donegal Station around 1950 at the corner of New Row in Donegal Town.

It is based on illustrations by Charles Rycraft, originally commissioned by An Post for a series of postage stamps in the 1990s.

The mural was painted by Convoy-based artist Marty McDaid, who has previously completed railway-themed murals in Convoy and Castlefinn.

Museum manager Marty Gilroy says he hopes the mural will attract more visitors to the museum over the summer months: