Over €727,000 being invested in works on Donegal’s islands

Almost €4 million is being invested in Ireland’s offshore islands to improve infrastructure and support local communities.

Rural and Community Development Minister Dara Calleary has announced a €3.7 million funding package, including almost €2.8 million for projects such as road resurfacing, pier and slipway upgrades, coastal protection works and helipad improvements.

Donegal County Council receives €727,350 for works on Aranmore, Tory, Gola, Inishfree, Inishboffin and also the pier at Magheraroarty.

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Department release in full –

Minister Calleary Announces Funding of €3.7 Million to Support Offshore Islands

€2.7 million investment in minor capital works serving islands off Mayo, Donegal, Galway and Cork

€1 million support for community development work on offshore islands

Capital works including resurfacing roads, piers/slipways, coastal protection works and helipad upgrades

Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary TD, has announced funding of €3.7 million to support offshore island communities.

A capital funding programme of €2,740,509 has been approved to four Local Authorities for upgrading works including resurfacing public roads, upgrading piers/slipways, coastal protection and helipads. The Local Authorities in each county will work with the island communities to deliver these upgrades.

In addition to the capital funding, current funding of €1 million is being provided to support community development organisations on the islands, including dedicated support for Comhdháil Oileáin na hÉireann (the Irish Islands Federation) and the local development companies on the non-Gaeltacht islands of Mayo, Galway and Cork. This funding represents an average increase of 4.5% on 2025.

Announcing the funding, Minister Calleary said:

“This investment in our island communities demonstrates the Government’s commitment to implementing Our Living Islands, the Government’s policy for our islands.

“The capital works programme supports essential upgrades and repairs to basic infrastructure and improve access for island residents and visitors alike.

“Community Development Companies on the islands play a vital role in the delivery of daily services and projects within their own communities. I am delighted to provide additional support to enable them continue with this important work and plan for the future.”

The funding announced today is in addition to the €35 million Inis Oírr pier extension project in Co. Galway, which is currently under construction and scheduled to be completed at the end of 2027.

Separately, ringfenced funding of €550,000 is also provided for the Local Improvements Scheme (LIS) on the islands. LIS is a scheme aimed at upgrading rural roads and laneways.

Minor capital works programme announced today:

Donegal County Council: €727,350 for Árainn Mhór, Toraigh, Gabhla, Inis Fraoigh, Inis Bó Finne and Machaire Rabhartaigh

€727,350 for Árainn Mhór, Toraigh, Gabhla, Inis Fraoigh, Inis Bó Finne and Machaire Rabhartaigh Mayo County Council: €519,699 for Inis Bigil, Clare Island, Inishturk and Roonagh

€519,699 for Inis Bigil, Clare Island, Inishturk and Roonagh Galway County Council: €706,248 for Inishbofin, Inis Mór Árainn and Inis Meáin

€706,248 for Inishbofin, Inis Mór Árainn and Inis Meáin Cork County Council: €787,212 for Cléire, Dursey, Sherkin and Heir Island

Community Development Funding announced today:

Cliara Development Company (Clare Island, Co. Mayo): €159,000 – 4.61% increase on 2025

(Clare Island, Co. Mayo): €159,000 – 4.61% increase on 2025 Inishturk Community Club (Inishturk, Co. Mayo): €159,000 – 4.61% increase on 2025

(Inishturk, Co. Mayo): €159,000 – 4.61% increase on 2025 Inishbofin Development Company (Inishbofin, Co. Galway): €159,000 – 4.61% increase on 2025

(Inishbofin, Co. Galway): €159,000 – 4.61% increase on 2025 Bere Island Projects Group (Bere Island, Dursey and Whiddy, Co. Cork): €185,000 – 4.23% increase on 2025

(Bere Island, Dursey and Whiddy, Co. Cork): €185,000 – 4.23% increase on 2025 Sherkin Island Development Society (Sherkin, Heir and Long Island, Co. Cork): €167,000 – 4.38% increase on 2025

(Sherkin, Heir and Long Island, Co. Cork): €167,000 – 4.38% increase on 2025 Comhdháil Oileáin na hÉireann (Irish Islands Federation): €60,000

(Irish Islands Federation): €60,000 Comhar na nOileán (administrative support, training and shared services): €91,000

Local development companies on Gaeltacht islands are supported by the Department via Údarás na Gaeltachta.