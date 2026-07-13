Overnight water restrictions lifted on West Donegal water supply

Overnight restrictions imposed on the the water supply serving Gortahork, Falcarragh, Magheraroarty, Derryconnor and surrounding areas have now been lifted.

Uisce Eireann says the restrictions were necessary due to a burst in the area which has resulted in extremely low reservoir levels.

The burst water main is now repaired, and customers impacted by the restrictions should have had supply levels restored by 7 o’clock this morning.

However, Uisce Eireann says customers at elevated levels or at the end of the network may continue to experience low pressure or supply disruptions until lunchtime.