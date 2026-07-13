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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

‘Rift’ may compromise attempts to address Irish fisheries imbalance at EU level – MacLochlainn

A Donegal TD says attempts to secure a better deal for the Irish fishing fleet through the EU’s Common Fisheries Policy may be compromised amidst reports of a rifst between Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Minister Martin Heydon and Junior Minister Timmy Dooley, who has responsibility for fisheries.

The Sunday Independent is reporting Minister Heydon intends handling all fisheries elements of the AgriFish council meetings himself during the EU presidency, effectively taking over fisheries negotiations at EU level for the next six months.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn. the Sinn Fein Fisheries Spokesperson says Minister Dooley had been making inroads in identifying and addressing historical imbalances, and urgent clarification is needed as to what is going on……….

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