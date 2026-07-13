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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Traffic delays expected across the region as 12 of July parades take place

Twelfth of July parades are taking place across Northern Ireland today.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to take to the streets for the biggest day in the Orange Order’s marching calendar.

Reporter James Gould has more………………..

 

Saturday saw thousands parade at Rossknowlagh in Donegal for what is traditionally the first 12th of July parade of the year, with thousands visiting the county from all over Northern Ireland and beyond.

Today, the main demonstrations in Tyrone are in Castlederg and Cookstown, the main events in Derry are in Limavady and Kilrea.

There will also be numerous feeder parades and local events right across the region, with traffic delays to be expected.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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