Uisce Éireann implements overnight restrictions in Rossnowlagh

Overnight water restrictions will be in place in Rossnowlagh and surrounding areas tonight.

Uisce Éireann is urging customers to be mindful of their water usage as the current spell of warm weather continues.

The utility says the current spell of good weather has led to demand rising significantly and is now exceeding the amount of water that can be treated and supplied.

They add that to allow reservoirs to recover and protect daytime supplies, restrictions will be in place for customers in Rossnowlagh, Ardeelin, Carrickfad and surrounding areas served by the Ballyshannon Public Water Supply from 10pm tonight until 7am tomorrow morning.