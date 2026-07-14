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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Generator stolen from Letterkenny home


A Honda generator was stolen during a burglary at a property in Letterkenny.

Gardaí say the incident happened at Gortnacorrib sometime between 9am on Wednesday morning and noon the following day.

The house was entered through an unlocked front door, with the generator taken from inside.

Damage was also caused to the driver and passenger side door handles of a van parked at the property, although entry was not gained.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen suspicious activity, people or vehicles in the area during that time to come forward.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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