Good start to the week for Donegal Jockeys

Three Donegal jockeys recorded wins on a busy day of racing action on Monday.

Down in Killarney, Luke McAteer got the evening off to a winning start with victory on board Molto Amichi in the 7 o’clock race.

Then in the next race at 7.30, Dylan Browne McMonagle steered Vauntingly to victory at 13/8 and he was back in the winning saddle in the 8 o’clock – his victory on board Highwayman at 5/2 ensured a 9/1 double.

Earlier in the day, Oisin Orr was in action in Ayr – and won the 2 o’clock race on board Weleyff at 15/8.

Oisin is back in action at Beverley today while Luke rides again in Killarney.

Dylan high tails it to France where he has two rides in Longchamps including the Group 1 Cygames Grand Prix de Paris where he is on board the Joseph O’Brien trained Limestone.