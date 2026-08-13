Police deal with anti-social behaviour across Derry

Police in Derry say they believe that instances of anti-social behaviour last evening in the Bogside area of the city were prompted by the removal of bonfire material by the Department of Infrastructure.

Between 8pm and 11:30pm multiple incidents were noted including a mattress and pallets being set on fire in the Lecky flyover area. Police also say that a motorbike believed to have been ridden into the area was also seen to be set on fire but the cause of the blaze is unknown.

Meanwhile, a petrol bomb was also thrown at police on Bishop Street.

They have made an appeal that anyone with information contact police on 101.

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(Full police statement)

There were incidents of anti-social behaviour in the Bogside in Derry/Londonderry last night, 12 August, from around 8pm up until 11.30pm.

These included a mattress and pallets set on fire in the Lecky flyover area. A motorbike believed to have been ridden into the area was also seen to be on fire – what caused the blaze is not known at this time. There was traffic disruption for a time.

In addition to these incidents, one petrol bomb was also thrown at police on Bishop Street.

Derry City & Strabane Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney said: “We believe the removal yesterday of bonfire material by the Department for Infrastructure, including close to 500 pallets, prompted the initial incidents last night, but that anti-social behaviour in relation to the interface also played a part.

“We hope we do not see a repeat of what occurred last night, however, I want to reassure the community we will deploy the necessary resources to detect and deter those responsible and keep people safe.

“We appeal for calm. There is no need or point in bringing disruption to local communities, and there will be consequences for those found to be involved.

“An investigation is underway, and anyone with information or footage that can assist enquiries should contact police by calling 101.”